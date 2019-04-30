Crime
April 30, 2019 3:57 pm

OPP arrest local man in connection to Collingwood break-and-enters

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

A 33-year-old Collingwood has been arrested and charged following several break and enter incidents.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to several break-and-enter incidents that occurred in Collingwood over the last few months, OPP say.

Mark West from Collingwood has been charged with two counts of breaking and entering a house, one count of breaking and entering a place, one count of theft under $5,000 and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order, police said.

The incidents took place in people’s homes on St. Lawrence Street and Birch Street, as well as at a business on Hume Street, OPP say. Detectives also linked the suspect to a theft from a business on First Street.

West was held at a bail hearing on Friday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie, police said.

An investigation is ongoing regarding other unsolved break-and-enters, OPP say.

Anyone with information can contact the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP at  705-445-4321, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips www.p3tips.com.

