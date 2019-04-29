Barrie police search for three suspects in connection with wallet theft

Police are searching for three suspects in a reported wallet theft that took place at a Bayfield Street Walmart in Barrie.

The incident happened Thursday, police say.

Through security footage, officers were able to determine that the three suspects worked together to allegedly take a shopper’s wallet, police say.

The first suspect is a female between the ages of 30 and 40 years old and has brown hair, officers say, adding that she was wearing all black, with a white scarf that had a black print on it.

The second suspect is a man between 20 and 30 with a thin build, police note, who was wearing a black and white camouflage printed hat, sunglasses, a black zip-up hoodie, light-coloured pants and black shoes.

Officers add that the third suspect is a man between 25 and 35 who was wearing a black hat, a cross-body bag and black shoes with white soles.

According to police, the third suspect watched a woman make her Walmart purchase before joining the two other suspects.

All the suspects then followed the woman out of the store, police say, and the first suspect reached into the her coat, allegedly stealing her wallet without her noticing.

While the theft happened, the second and third suspects kept a lookout, officers added.

Upon arriving home, the victim discovered that her wallet was missing and called to cancel her financial cards.

According to police, several fraud transactions were made on the woman’s cards before they were cancelled.

Anyone with information can contact Const. R. Hall of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2688, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com.

