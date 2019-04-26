Crime
Woman faces serious injuries following Gravenhurst hit-and-run: OPP

Bracebridge OPP are investigating a hit-and-run that happened in Gravenhurst Thursday, leaving one woman with life-threatening injuries.

A 30-year-old woman has experienced life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Gravenhurst that then fled the scene early Thursday morning, OPP say.

The woman was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre, police added, after being struck just before 5 a.m. in the south area of Highway 11 near Sparrow Lake Road.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 705-645-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, officers say.

