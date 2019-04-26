Eight arrested in drug trafficking investigation between the GTA and Simcoe County: OPP

An investigation focusing on cocaine and heroin trafficking that was conducted by multiple jurisdictions has resulted in the arrest of eight people, 30 criminal charges and the execution of 10 search warrants, OPP says.

The investigation, conducted by the Barrie Police Service, OPP and assisted by the Toronto Police Service Asian Organized Crime Task Force — focused on trafficking that was taking place between the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Simcoe County.

During the investigation and as a result of the search warrants, OPP says officers seized drugs, money, and two vehicles with a combined value in excess of $230,000.

According to police, the suspects live in Toronto, Barrie and Springwater Township. They face 23 charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and seven charges under the Criminal Code.

“Illegal drugs and the activities that surround their distribution are not acceptable and have no place in any community,” inspector Peter Dewsnap of the Barrie Police Investigative Services said in a statement.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

