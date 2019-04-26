Bracebridge, Huntsville to expect more flooding
Bracebridge and Huntsville are scheduled to expect more flooding after both towns declared state of emergencies this week, officials say.
“We’re expecting water levels to rise,” Bracebridge mayor Graydon Smith said. “We’re already seeing above 2013 levels, which was kind of a once-in-a-century event.”
Environment Canada issued a warning Friday morning saying rainfall amounts of 25 to 40 millimetres will continue in Bracebridge to Gravenhurst, Huntsville to Baysville, Port Carling to Port Severn, and the Town of Parry Sound, Rosseau and Killbear Park.
The rain will continue until it changes to snow during the overnight hours. Local amounts exceeding 50 millimetres are possible, the warning says.
“Frankly, some colder temperatures tend to slow everything down in terms of water running into lakes and rivers, so that might be a welcome thing at this point,” Smith said. “[I’m] still not 100 per cent sure if it’s good news, but it’s better than rain.”
According to Huntsville mayor Scott Aitchison, the rising water levels are expected to continue for about another four or five days.
“The lower-lying areas south of the Locks is certainly seeing increases and it continues to flood those low-lying areas,” Aitchison said.
“We don’t know exactly how much rain we’re going to get,” Smith said. “Since we’re at the bottom of the watershed, the rain they get in Huntsville or other parts of Muskoka can impact us, too.”
Bracebridge road closures:
- Purbrook Road, from 1805 Purbrook Road to the end
- Fraserburg Road / Muskoka Road 14, from Colony Road to Cridiford Road
- Power Point Road, from High Falls Road / Muskoka Road 50 to the end
- Beaumont Drive / Muskoka Road 16, from 1451 Beaumont Dr. / Muskoka Road 16 to 1565 Beaumont Dr. / Muskoka Road 16
- Santa’s Village Road / Muskoka Road 15, from 363 Santa’s Village Rd. / Muskoka Road 15 to Leslie Drive
- Cridiford Road, from 1049 Cridiford Rd. to the end
- Crockford Road, from Muskoka Beach Road / Muskoka Road 17 to the end
- Holiday Park Drive Private, from Highway 11 and Holiday Park Drive Private to 160 metres east
- River Road, from Taylor Road / Muskoka Road 42 to Wilson’s Falls Road and Ann Street
- Wilson’s Falls Road, from River Road and Ann Street to the end
Huntsville road closures:
- Szalowski Drive at Highway 60
- Hutcheson Beach Road at #51
- Ontario Road at #63
- Bayshore Boulevard at #700 to West Airport
- Cann Street at John St to Freshco
- Ceramic Mine Road North at bridge
- Glen Acres Road at Glen Acres Road
- John Street at Manominee Street to Main Street
- North Lancelot Road at the gravel portion
- Old North Road at Silver Sands Road to Fowlers Road
- River Mill at the parking by Algonquin Outfitters
- Silver Sands Road before Silver Sands Park
- Skyhills Road at #536
- South Drive at South Drive
- Jarvies Road at #132
“People should not be driving on (closed roads),” Smith said. “We cannot determine or guarantee the integrity or safety of that road.”
According to Smith, some people’s homes are being flooded. “In pockets of town, that’s definitely occurring to a great extent. There’s definitely personal property damage occurring,” Smith said.
Bracebridge has recommended evacuations for 1094 to 1160 Springdale Shores, Holiday Park Drive and 10 to 118 Cedar Shores.
Huntsville’s registration inquiry centre is now open 24 hours a day, Aitchison said.
“We have a 2-1-1 system set up and these residents that are in affected areas, we’d love them to check in with us and let us know that they’re doing OK,” Smith said.
