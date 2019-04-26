Crime
April 26, 2019 4:59 pm

Barrie police investigating laptop thefts from local store

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Barrie polices are searching for two suspects in connection to laptop thefts that occurred at a local Staples on Monday night.

Police Handout
A A

Barrie police are investigating two laptop thefts from a local Staples that took place Monday night.

According to officers, two male suspects entered the store at 561 Bayfield Street on separate two occasions, stealing a Google Pixelbook and a 15-inch Macbook Pro, totalling to over $4,200.

READ MORE: Innisfil man to stand trial in connection with 2017 overdose death: police

One suspect is described to be about five-foot-seven and in his 20’s, with a a heavy set and a black beard. He was wearing black track pants, white running shoes and a navy, white and red zip-up sweater, police say.

WATCH: Kingston on edge after reports of possible dog-nappers (April 10)


Story continues below

The other suspect, officers add, is described as being about five-foot-seven, in his 20’s, with a normal build and black facial hair. He was reportedly wearing black track pants, a grey shirt and a dark-coloured zip-up sweater.

In both cases, at 8:30 p.m. and 8:56 p.m., the suspects disabled the anti-theft devices that secured the laptops to the display counter, police say.

READ MORE: Woman faces serious injuries following Gravenhurst hit-and-run: OPP

According to officers, video surveillance shows a laptop being concealed in the track pants that were worn by one of the suspects.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Ferreira of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2701, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie Crime
Barrie laptop theft
Barrie news
Barrie Police
Barrie Theft
laptop theft
news
Stolen Electronics

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.