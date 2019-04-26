Barrie police investigating laptop thefts from local store

Barrie police are investigating two laptop thefts from a local Staples that took place Monday night.

According to officers, two male suspects entered the store at 561 Bayfield Street on separate two occasions, stealing a Google Pixelbook and a 15-inch Macbook Pro, totalling to over $4,200.

One suspect is described to be about five-foot-seven and in his 20’s, with a a heavy set and a black beard. He was wearing black track pants, white running shoes and a navy, white and red zip-up sweater, police say.

The other suspect, officers add, is described as being about five-foot-seven, in his 20’s, with a normal build and black facial hair. He was reportedly wearing black track pants, a grey shirt and a dark-coloured zip-up sweater.

In both cases, at 8:30 p.m. and 8:56 p.m., the suspects disabled the anti-theft devices that secured the laptops to the display counter, police say.

According to officers, video surveillance shows a laptop being concealed in the track pants that were worn by one of the suspects.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Ferreira of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2701, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.