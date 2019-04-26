Innisfil man to stand trial in connection with 2017 overdose death: police

A 55-year-old Innisfil man will stand trial on five charges, including manslaughter, related to a fentanyl overdose death that took place in 2017, South Simcoe police say.

Tahir Ali, 55, was committed to trial on all counts at the Barrie court on Wednesday, police add, including two counts of fentanyl possession for trafficking purposes, two counts of fentanyl trafficking and one count of manslaughter.

According to officers, Shawn Kelly, 23, was found deceased in his Innisfil home on April 10, 2017. Toxicology results confirmed he died of a fentanyl and heroin overdose.

Another 25-year-old Innisfil man was recently sentenced in connection to the same case, South Simcoe police say.

A trial date for Ali hasn’t been set yet.