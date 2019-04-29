Barrie man charged with impaired driving following suspicious activity

A 26-year-old man is facing two charges after Barrie police received several calls on Sunday night regarding the suspicious activity of a driver.

The suspect, who was charged with impaired driving and refusing to comply for a breath sample, was reported three times within a 38 minute time span, officers say.

According to Barrie police, the man was stopping and trying to engage people in conversation in exchange for money.

In one case, police add, some children were playing hockey on Spencer Avenue when the driver got out of his brown Honda Civic and began to talk about the sport.

According to officers, the suspect then took a shot at the net and gave each of the kids that were playing hockey some money.

The man then drove off as the children obtained his licence plate number, officers say, and told a parent who then contacted police.

Within minutes, the police received two other calls and began searching for the vehicle and the suspect.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., police found the vehicle and driver in a parking lot near Big Bay Point Road and Leggot Avenue, officers say.

The suspect is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on May 8, police add.

