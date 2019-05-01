Arrest warrant issued for suspect in alleged assault, forcible confinement, robbery of London woman

London police have issued an arrest warrant for a 37-year-old man, and are issuing another warning to those involved in the local sex trade, in relation to the alleged assault and robbery of a woman last month at a home just south of the downtown core.

Police said on Wednesday that Omar Oneil Williams, 37, is wanted on several charges, including robbery, forcible confinement, and assault with a weapon in connection to the April 15 incident.

According to investigators, a man went to a home in the area of Wellington and Simcoe streets shortly after midnight after communicating with a woman through an online advertisement.

It’s alleged the suspect tied up the victim, and then tasered, assaulted and robbed her before fleeing in a red 2019 Toyota RAV4 with licence plate CHDY928. The woman suffered minor injuries in the incident and did not seek medical attention, police said.

Williams’ whereabouts are not known, but police said it’s believed he might be in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police described the suspect last month as roughly five-foot-eight, 200 pounds, with short hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact 911 immediately.