London police issue warning to sex-trade workers after woman assaulted, robbed

London police have released a suspect description and are issuing a warning to those in the sex trade after an alleged assault and robbery.

According to police, a man went to a home in the area of Wellington and Simcoe streets shortly after midnight after communicating with a woman through an online advertisement.

Police say the woman was assaulted and Tasered and the man fled in her vehicle, a 2019 red Toyota RAV4 with licence plate CHDY928.

The suspect is described as a roughly 5’8″, 200-lbs black man between the ages of 25 and 40. He has short hair and was clean-shaven and was wearing a black and grey toque and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Police say the victim sustained minor injuries and did not seek medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.