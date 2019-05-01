Suspect enters running vehicle, hits owner during getaway: London police

London police have laid charges after a suspect got into a running vehicle and allegedly struck its owner as he drove off.

According to police, the victim left his vehicle running while he went to get a ticket from a pay parking lot on Richmond Street near King Street just before 10 a.m. on April 20.

Police say the suspect got into the man’s vehicle. According to police, the victim tried to stop the suspect but was hit by his own vehicle and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a 23-year-old man of no fixed address is facing a handful of charges including robbery, theft of motor vehicle over $5,000, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

