Second suspect arrested after alleged armed robbery of London taxi driver

London police have arrested a second suspect following the alleged armed robbery of a taxi driver.

Police say a taxi driver picked up two men around 2:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of King and Adelaide streets, dropping them off at a residence on Cartier Road.

When they reached their destination, police say one of the men pulled out what appeared to be a handgun and demanded the driver hand over his belongings. One of the men then allegedly got into the driver’s seat and reversed the taxi into a parked vehicle. Police say he then demanded the taxi driver get back behind the wheel.

The taxi driver was able to call 911 and left the line open. Officers then tracked down the cab on Hudson Drive.

The suspects allegedly fled when officers arrived, and police say one of the men was arrested nearby.

On Friday morning, police announced that they have arrested a second suspect, 20-year-old Andrew Ramkissoon of London. Ramkissoon has been charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, pointing a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle and breach of probation.

The taxi driver was not injured during the alleged robbery, which caused about $3,500 in damage to vehicles, according to police.