May 1, 2019 9:37 am

Western University to announce details for domestic violence training for workers

By Staff 980 CFPL

Officials at Western University will be outlining details for a domestic violence training program for federally regulated workers on Wednesday morning.

The Centre for Research & Education on Violence Against Women & Children (CREVAWC) will be announcing a new partnership at 10 a.m. at Western University’s faculty of education building.

CREVAWC community director Barb MacQuarrie will provide details on the partnership and federal grant to train workers to recognize and respond to domestic violence in the workplace.

Just last week, city council finalized London’s strategic plan, which included “creating a safe London for women and girls” as one of the five areas of focus going forward.

