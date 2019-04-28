Police investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti found on Vaughan home
York Regional Police say they are investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti was found on a Vaughan home Saturday.
Police said they were made aware of the graffiti after receiving a call Saturday morning.
Images posted to social media show the phrases “watch [yo]ur self” and “we watc[h]”, along with a swastika, spray-painted on the garage doors of a home.
Police didn’t provide a lot of detail regarding the incident, but did confirm that the hate crimes unit is investigating.
In a statement Sunday, Gila Martow, MPP for Thornhill, responded to reports of the graffiti.
“It’s heartbreaking to see the Jewish community targeted by hate once again,” she said in a statement.
“This is especially disturbing with a recent shooting inside another U.S. synagogue … Thornhill is home to many different ethnic communities who live, work, and study together. We must all remain strong yet vigilant in the face of hate.”
