Injuries reported in shooting at California synagogue: San Diego sheriff

Police say a man has been detained following a shooting at a San Diego-area synagogue.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said officers were called to the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Poway, Calif., just before 11:30 a.m. PT to investigate reports of a man with a gun.

READ MORE: 11 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh

They said there were injuries and that a man had been detained for questioning.

Those wounded were taken to hospital, according to the sheriff. Authorities have yet to provide further details on what happened or how many were hurt.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh attack comes amid rising anti-Semitism in North America

A handful of police cars were parked outside the synagogue in the city of Poway, just over 32 miles north of San Diego. Crime tape surrounded the street in front of the building.

The sheriff is asking the public to avoid the area.

The shooting came on the last day of Passover and exactly six months since a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue killed 11 people.

Robert Bowers, a truck driver who authorities say expressed hatred of Jews, has been charged in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history. He’s pleaded not guilty to the Oct. 27 rampage at the Tree of Life synagogue.

–With files from the Associated Press

Update#2 Those wounded in the Chabad of Poway #synagogueshooting were taken to Palomar Medical Center @PalomarHealth. Please respect the medical privacy of victims & their families during this difficult time. Remain clear of the area as this investigation will take several hours — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2019

Update #1: A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation. — Poway Station (@SDSOPoway) April 27, 2019

Be aware of increased law enforcement activity in the 16000 block of Chabad Way as @SDSOPoway Deputies investigate reports of a man with a gun. Please stay clear of the area and allow deputies to safely do their job. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. pic.twitter.com/wuHYb57BW0 — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2019