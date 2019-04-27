Injuries reported in shooting at California synagogue: San Diego sheriff
Police say a man has been detained following a shooting at a San Diego-area synagogue.
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said officers were called to the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Poway, Calif., just before 11:30 a.m. PT to investigate reports of a man with a gun.
They said there were injuries and that a man had been detained for questioning.
Those wounded were taken to hospital, according to the sheriff. Authorities have yet to provide further details on what happened or how many were hurt.
A handful of police cars were parked outside the synagogue in the city of Poway, just over 32 miles north of San Diego. Crime tape surrounded the street in front of the building.
The sheriff is asking the public to avoid the area.
The shooting came on the last day of Passover and exactly six months since a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue killed 11 people.
Robert Bowers, a truck driver who authorities say expressed hatred of Jews, has been charged in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history. He’s pleaded not guilty to the Oct. 27 rampage at the Tree of Life synagogue.
–With files from the Associated Press
