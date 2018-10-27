Multiple deaths reported in active shooting near Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh

Multiple casualties are feared amid reports of an active shooting near the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Saturday.

CBS affiliate KDKA-TV reported that the gunman shot at police who arrived on the scene, and that at least four people were killed.

The synagogue was reportedly packed for Sabbath services. However, it wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting happened inside the synagogue or elsewhere in the vicinity.

WATCH: Police respond to reports of active shooter at Pittsburgh synagogue

Cmdr. Jason Lando told reporters that there were “multiple casualties” and pleaded with area residents to remain in their homes and keep their doors shut.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department tweeted that there was an active shooter near the intersection of Wilkins and Shady Avenues, which is where the synagogue is located.

ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 27, 2018

The tree-lined residential neighbourhood of Squirrel Hill, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, has a heavily Jewish population.

Local TV news footage showed police at that location with rifles and wearing helmets and other tactical gear. Paramedics also were stationed near the synagogue and police vehicles were blocking some streets in the area.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was monitoring the events, and urged people in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood to stay indoors.

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

The synagogue describes itself on its website as a traditional, progressive and egalitarian congregation.

— With files from Reuters and the Associated Press

Follow @Kalvapalle