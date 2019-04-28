Winnipeg police looking for three teens after alleged purse snatching

A 66-year-old woman was walking in River Heights at around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday night, when she was allegedly robbed of her purse.

Police are saying she was also pepper-sprayed and struck with a weapon.

The incident took place near the intersection of Brock Street and Grosvenor Avenue.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit are looking for three boys between the ages of 14 and 15.

The first suspect is Indigenous in appearance, around five-foot-six in height with dark hair and was wearing a light-coloured hoodie.

The second suspect is being described as Caucasian in appearance and wearing a light orange jacket.

The final suspect was described as Indigenous in appearance and wearing a red backpack.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-686-6219.

