2 men behind bars after 3 stabbings on Osborne Street

Two 21-year-old Winnipeg men have been charged with three counts of aggravated assault following three stabbings on Osborne Street.

Police responded to Osborne Street after reports of an injured person around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Police investigating two assaults

Fifteen minutes later, officers located two suspects and placed them under arrest.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit believe the three victims were walking on the Osborne Bridge when they were confronted by the two suspects.

Police say a verbal argument escalated to a physical fight, which led to all three victims being stabbed.

READ MORE: Winnipeg teen charged with second-degree murder in death of Joselito Fernandez

It’s believed the two groups were not known to each other before the incident.

The two suspects are being held in custody.

WATCH: ‘Worst’ anti-Semitic hate crime at Winnipeg cafe was allegedly faked by owners, say police