Winnipeg Police make arrest in city’s 9th homicide
Winnipeg Police’s Homicide Unit has laid charges against a suspect involved in the March 16th Homicide of 38-year-old John Robert Gabriel.
On April 26, a male suspect was found in the Regent area and placed under arrest.
Christopher Tristan Keith Atkinson, 22, has been charged with second-degree murder and breach of probation.
Investigators believe Atkinson and the victim had met in the area of Salter Street and Selkirk Area, at which time Gabriel was stabbed.
They believe robbery was the motive and the two were not known to each other prior to this incident.
Atkinson was detained in custody.
