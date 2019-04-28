Crime
April 28, 2019 12:39 pm

RCMP investigating ‘serious collision’ in Waterville, N.S., that sent 2 to hospital

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

RCMP are investigating a serious collision on Highway 101 in Waterville, N.S. that occurred on April 28, 2019.

Swinamer Media
RCMP are continuing to investigate a “serious collision” on Highway 101 in Waterville, N.S., that sent two people to the hospital on Sunday morning.

Police say shortly after midnight, officers received a call for a two-vehicle collision.

The driver of a red vehicle, a 27-year-old man from North Alton, N.S., was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries by LifeFlight.

The driver of a white vehicle, a 26-year-old man from Wilmot, N.S., was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Both drivers were the only occupants in their respective vehicles.

Highway 101 between exits 14 and 15 was closed as a traffic analyst examined the scene.

The highway has since re-opened. The investigation is ongoing.

