2 N.B. women suffer life-threatening injuries in crash near Springhill, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say two women from New Brunswick were taken to hospital after a crash near Springhill, N.S., on Saturday.

Police say that shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 142.

The Mounties say the collision involved a Chevrolet Impala and a Mitsubishi RVR.

The two female occupants of the Mitsubishi, a 21-year-old and a 22-year-old, both from New Brunswick, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the Chevrolet, a 21-year-old man from Hants County, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Mounties say Highway 142 between Highway 2 and Old Halifax Road was closed for several hours while a traffic analyst examined the scene.

The highway has since re-opened. The investigation is ongoing.