Family of suspected Calgary double homicide victims asks for help: ‘They are so loved’

The family of 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson released a statement Sunday morning, pleading to the public for help and sharing details about the missing mother and daughter.

Jasmine Lovett, 25, and her little girl were last seen in the Cranston neighbourhood on April 16 and the last activity on Lovett’s bank accounts was April 18. They were reported missing on April 23.

There is no evidence to suggest the pair are alive, investigators said.

Aliyah’s paternal aunt and grandmother said the family is asking everyone to help in the investigation.

“We are devastated by the recent disappearance of Aliyah Sanderson and Jasmine Lovett,” they said.

“They are so loved by so many people and we just want answers.”

“We are pleading with the public to keep contacting the police with information and checking your properties for anything that seems out of the ordinary.

“We are hoping and praying for closure for everyone involved.

“We want to thank the Calgary police and all the investigators involved for their diligent work. Along with all the support from everyone in Calgary, Bragg Creek and Priddis as we navigate this difficult time,” Jodi and Amber Sanderson said.

Police have said Aliyah’s father is not the suspect and is co-operating with the investigation. The family says he is distraught.

Since news of Lovett and Sanderson’s disappearances broke earlier this week, crews have been searching the Bragg Creek area and a Cranston house in connection with the case.

However, police called off the search late Saturday morning due to poor and changing weather conditions.

A condo in Cranston was still being held by police Sunday morning.

Also on Saturday, police said they are looking for a man in his mid-30s who was driving a grey Mercedes SUV in the areas of Bragg Creek, Elbow Falls, Priddis and east Kananaskis between April 16 and 20.

Investigators believe the man was in the Fullerton Loop and Elbow Falls area on April 18 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The man may have been alone or with either of the victims and may have been carrying mulch in his vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police non-emergency at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.