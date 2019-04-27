Calgary police release vehicle description, suspend search due to snow in suspected double homicide

Calgary police called off the search for a missing mom and her daughter on Saturday due to poor and changing weather conditions.

Jasmine Lovett, 25, and Aliyah Sanderson, 22 months, were last seen in the Cranston neighbourhood on April 16 and the last activity on Lovett’s bank accounts was April 18. They were reported missing on April 23.

There is no evidence to suggest the pair are alive, investigators said.

Police said Saturday they are looking for a man in his mid-30s who was driving a grey, Mercedes SUV in the areas of Bragg Creek, Elbow Falls, Priddis and East Kananaskis between April 16 and 20.

Investigators believe the man was in the Fullerton Loop and Elbow Falls area on April 18 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The man may have been alone or with either of the victims and may have been carrying mulch in his vehicle, police said.

Since news of Lovett and Sanderson’s disappearances broke earlier this week, crews have been searching the Bragg Creek area and a Cranston house in connection with the case.

Ten officers searched Bragg Creek on Saturday starting at 10 a.m., but the effort was called off at around 11 a.m. due to snow.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police non-emergency at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Homicide Investigation Update:#Calgary Police are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed a Caucasian man, mid-30s driving a grey luxury SUV in the #BraggCreek / East #Kananaskis area between Tues, April 16, & Thurs, April 18, 2019 – https://t.co/NPaqvb4tUs — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) April 26, 2019