Toronto police detonate suspicious package found in Rogers Centre hotel ‘as a precaution’
Toronto police say they have detonated a suspicious package after they located an “unattended suitcase” in the front lobby of the Marriott hotel attached to the Rogers Centre.
Police responded to reports of the suspicious package around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon and quickly closed southbound Blue Jays Way at Front Street, before making additional road closures in the area.
READ MORE: Terminal 3 reopened at Toronto’s Pearson Airport after suspicious package investigation
The Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosive (CBRNE) team responded and began to investigate the package.
A police spokesperson said rather than opening the suitcase and looking into the contents, officers decided to conduct a controlled detonation “as a precaution.”
The spokesperson said that does not mean officers actually found an explosive device in the suitcase.
READ MORE: Toronto police deem suspicious package left at Broadview Station safe, suspect wanted for mischief
Trains were stopped at Union Station for 10 minutes while the detonation was conducted after 3:30 p.m.
The Blue Jays game against the Oakland Athletics began at 3 p.m., but was not interrupted as a result of the incident.
WATCH: Standoff in Toronto ends with arrest of Brantford suspect (April 25)
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.