Toronto police detonate suspicious package found in Rogers Centre hotel ‘as a precaution’

Toronto police say they have detonated a suspicious package after they located an “unattended suitcase” in the front lobby of the Marriott hotel attached to the Rogers Centre.

Police responded to reports of the suspicious package around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon and quickly closed southbound Blue Jays Way at Front Street, before making additional road closures in the area.

The Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosive (CBRNE) team responded and began to investigate the package.

A police spokesperson said rather than opening the suitcase and looking into the contents, officers decided to conduct a controlled detonation “as a precaution.”

The spokesperson said that does not mean officers actually found an explosive device in the suitcase.

Trains were stopped at Union Station for 10 minutes while the detonation was conducted after 3:30 p.m.

The Blue Jays game against the Oakland Athletics began at 3 p.m., but was not interrupted as a result of the incident.

