March 18, 2019 7:16 am
Updated: March 18, 2019 8:06 am

Toronto police investigating suspicious package at Broadview Station

Toronto police are investigating a suspicious package at Broadview Station on Monday.

Toronto police say Broadview Station has been shut down to investigate what appears to be a suspicious package on Monday.

Police said officers were called to the station at around 6:30 a.m. for a suspicious incident. Officers arrived on scene and located a suspicious package.

The TTC said trains are currently bypassing the station. Shuttle buses are running between Pape and Castle Frank stations.

There is no word on when service will resume.

