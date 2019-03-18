Toronto police investigating suspicious package at Broadview Station

Toronto police say Broadview Station has been shut down to investigate what appears to be a suspicious package on Monday.

Police said officers were called to the station at around 6:30 a.m. for a suspicious incident. Officers arrived on scene and located a suspicious package.

The TTC said trains are currently bypassing the station. Shuttle buses are running between Pape and Castle Frank stations.

There is no word on when service will resume.

Line 2: Trains, Buses, and Streetcars are not stopping at Broadview due to police activity. Shuttle buses are running between Pape and Castle Frank. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) March 18, 2019

Suspicious Incident #GO489299

Broadview Subway Station

– Police on scene investigating a suspicious incident

– Area has been closed off to the public

– Avoid area if possible ^js — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) March 18, 2019