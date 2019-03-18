Toronto police investigating suspicious package at Broadview Station

Toronto police say Broadview Station has been shut down to investigate what appears to be a suspicious package on Monday.
Police said officers were called to the station at around 6:30 a.m. for a suspicious incident. Officers arrived on scene and located a suspicious package.
The TTC said trains are currently bypassing the station. Shuttle buses are running between Pape and Castle Frank stations.
There is no word on when service will resume.
