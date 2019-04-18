Part of Terminal 3 at Toronto’s Pearson Airport evacuated due to suspicious package

A portion of Terminal 3 at Toronto’s Pearson Airport had to be evacuated due to an investigation into a suspicious package.

Peel police said officers were called to the airport before 1 p.m. for a suspicious package.

Toronto Pearson tweeted they had stopped processing passengers in the terminal for US-bound flights.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

More to come.

#PRP is investigating at suspicious package at Terminal #3 @TorontoPearson Airport. Parts of Terminal #3 have been evacuated until the issue is resolved. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) April 18, 2019

Passenger processing has stopped in Terminal 3 for US-bound flights. Passenger are being relocated due to an ongoing investigation by Peel Regional Police. Further updates to follow. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) April 18, 2019