Canada
April 18, 2019 1:24 pm
Updated: April 18, 2019 1:40 pm

Part of Terminal 3 at Toronto’s Pearson Airport evacuated due to suspicious package

Air Canada workers walk at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on March. 8, 2012.

Nathan Denette/Canadian Press
A portion of Terminal 3 at Toronto’s Pearson Airport had to be evacuated due to an investigation into a suspicious package.

Peel police said officers were called to the airport before 1 p.m. for a suspicious package.

Toronto Pearson tweeted they had stopped processing passengers in the terminal for US-bound flights.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

More to come.

