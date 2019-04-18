Part of Terminal 3 at Toronto’s Pearson Airport evacuated due to suspicious package
A portion of Terminal 3 at Toronto’s Pearson Airport had to be evacuated due to an investigation into a suspicious package.
Peel police said officers were called to the airport before 1 p.m. for a suspicious package.
Toronto Pearson tweeted they had stopped processing passengers in the terminal for US-bound flights.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
More to come.
