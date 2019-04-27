Dmitri Samorukov’s hat trick helps Guelph Storm stave off elimination

Dmitri Samorukov’s hat trick against the Saginaw Spirit helped the Guelph Storm avoid elimination on Friday night in a 4-0 victory in Game 5 of their best-of-seven Western Conference Championship series.

Guelph now trails 3-2 in the series with Game 6 on home ice Sunday afternoon.

It took until the 5:33 mark of the second period for the Samorukov to open the scoring.

The Edmonton Oilers prospect assisted on Isaac Ratcliffe’s goal 10 minutes later to make 2-0 and then picked up a powerplay goal two minutes later to make it 3-0.

He completed the hat trick late in the game.

If you're inclined to think they made 1 or 2 too many trades @Storm_City their playoff point leaders are Suzuki with 29, leading the league, Ratcliffe 19 & Samorukov & Durzi both with 18. Suzuki & Durzi were the last 2 additions to the team — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) April 27, 2019

Nick Suzuki assisted on every Storm goal and Anthony Popovich made 20 saves for the shutout.

Spirit netminder Tristan Lennox made 39 saves in a losing effort.

Game 6 is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at the Sleeman Centre in downtown Guelph.

Larry Mellott will have the call on 1460 CJOY at 2 p.m. ET.

How to go @Samorukov_D what an outstanding game last night! The @EdmontonOilers D is going to look a whole lot better shortly when you & Bouchard arrive! — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) April 27, 2019