Dmitri Samorukov’s hat trick helps Guelph Storm stave off elimination
Dmitri Samorukov’s hat trick against the Saginaw Spirit helped the Guelph Storm avoid elimination on Friday night in a 4-0 victory in Game 5 of their best-of-seven Western Conference Championship series.
Guelph now trails 3-2 in the series with Game 6 on home ice Sunday afternoon.
READ MORE: Saginaw Spirit top Guelph Storm to take 3-1 series lead
It took until the 5:33 mark of the second period for the Samorukov to open the scoring.
The Edmonton Oilers prospect assisted on Isaac Ratcliffe’s goal 10 minutes later to make 2-0 and then picked up a powerplay goal two minutes later to make it 3-0.
He completed the hat trick late in the game.
Nick Suzuki assisted on every Storm goal and Anthony Popovich made 20 saves for the shutout.
Spirit netminder Tristan Lennox made 39 saves in a losing effort.
READ MORE: Guelph Storm bounce back with Game 3 victory over Saginaw Spirit
Game 6 is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at the Sleeman Centre in downtown Guelph.
Larry Mellott will have the call on 1460 CJOY at 2 p.m. ET.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.