Saginaw Spirit top Guelph Storm to take 3-1 series lead

The Guelph Storm are on the brink of elimination once again in the 2019 OHL playoffs after losing 4-1 to the Saginaw Spirit on Wednesday night.

The Storm now trails the Spirit 3-1 in their best-of-seven Western Conference Championship series.

Cole Perfetti scored twice for Saginaw and 16-year-old Cambridge native, Tristan Lennox, made 36 saves for the victory.

Reagan O’Grady and Owen Tippett also scored for the Spirit.

Dmitri Samorukov had the lone goal for Guelph and Anthony Popovich made 22 saves in the loss.

The Spirit can eliminate Guelph from the postseason on Friday night in Saginaw. Larry Mellott will have the call from the Dow Event Centre at 7 p.m. on 1460 CJOY.

If any team can mount a comeback in these playoffs, it would be the Guelph Storm after they fell behind 3-0 in the previous series against the London Knights before winning four straight games.

The series winner will claim the Wayne Gretzky Trophy as Western Conference Champions and will meet the Ottawa 67’s in the OHL finals.

They’ll face a possible season ending game @Storm_City Friday in Saginaw, their 5th elimination test of the playoffs — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) April 25, 2019