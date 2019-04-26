Saskatchewan prepares for snowy blast

The nice weather in Saskatchewan has put some people in a good mood, but that won’t last. Come Sunday, we will be trading in light jackets for winter coats. The forecast is calling for cooler temperatures and a risk of snow everywhere south of Prince Albert.

“In April we usually see about five to 10 cm of snow. So we are due to see that,” Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan said. “It’s also good in terms of people haven’t put their gardens in, and a lot of farmers haven’t been out seeding yet. So it’s better to get that snow out of the way in April rather than in May when things start to grow.”

Some parts of the province could see up to 30 cm of snow and temperatures close to minus 10.

“There are going to be strong winds with this snow over the weekend, there could be gusts up to 80 km/h and maybe even a warning level of 90 km/h in some areas, reducing visibility. So travel in some areas could be treacherous,” Quinlan said.

Unique Garden Centre & Landscaping owner Deb Callaghan said that she has delayed shipments because of this expected snowy blast.

“We have postponed some trucks coming. So our perennials and our annuals, those are definitely not coming in till later, for a week, May 8th or 9th,” Callaghan said.

Trees are beginning to bud, but Callaghan said unless they are flowering they should be fine in cold temperatures.

The moisture the snow is going to bring, will help plants and green up the province. Another benefit, is it will help prevent fires.

“Now we are into high or moderate fire behaviour, and that should give the fire services and certainly the provincial resources a chance to rest and regroup and prepare for whatever mother nature brings us in the weeks coming,” emergency management and fire safety assistant deputy minister Duane McKay said.

“The green up is really what we’re waiting for, so the new spring growth comes up from that. The fire danger drops significantly,” Mckay said.

Quinlan said the cooler weather could stick around for a few days but there is some relief on the way.

“It looks like we will start on a cooler note in May. [But] the outlook for summer, because of an El Niño pattern taking place, it does appear we will see an above average summer season,” Quinlan said.