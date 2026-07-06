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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    July 6, 2026 at 9:37 am

    Far out man

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Weather

Flattened trees, damaged buildings caused by 2 tornadoes near Kingston: researchers

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted July 6, 2026 9:32 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Storm damage sparks tornado investigation'
Storm damage sparks tornado investigation
RELATED: Storm damage sparks tornado investigation
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A pair of tornadoes damaged buildings and flattened trees near Kingston, Ont., last week as a severe storm made its way through the area.

Both tornadoes occurred Tuesday, the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) confirmed in a report released on Sunday after a team went to the region to investigate reported damage.

The first tornado touched down at about 12:35 p.m. in Verona, about 36 kilometres north of Kingston.

Drone footage by the Northern Tornadoes Project shows roof damage to a large barn caused by an EF0 tornado in Verona, Ont., on June 30. View image in full screen
Drone footage by the Northern Tornadoes Project shows roof damage to a large barn caused by an EF0 tornado in Verona, Ont., on June 30. Northern Tornadoes Project

Farm properties and trees were reported damaged in Verona, Hartington and Harrowsmith after the storm passed through, the organization said. No injuries were reported.

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A team conducted a ground and drone survey on July 3 to document the damage, with satellite imagery showing visible tree damage from the EF1 tornado.

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Wind speeds reached a maximum of 150 kilometres per hour and stayed on the ground for about 18.2 kilometres.

A large tree was snapped after an EF0 tornado made its way through the Kingston, Ont., area on June 30. View image in full screen
A large tree was snapped after an EF0 tornado made its way through the Kingston, Ont., area on June 30. The Northern Tornadoes Project

Minutes after the first storm, the NTP said a second tornado touched down in the Kingston area at about 12:50 p.m.

The storm was given an EF0 designation, the weakest rank a twister can be given, but still saw maximum wind speeds reach an estimated 115 km/h. No injuries were reported.

A drone and ground survey found a long path of tree damage stretching from Silver Corners southeast to CFB Kingston.

Kingston had been placed under a red-alert tornado warning on June 30.

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