Flattened trees, damaged buildings caused by 2 tornadoes near Kingston: researchers

A pair of tornadoes damaged buildings and flattened trees near Kingston, Ont., last week as a severe storm made its way through the area.
Both tornadoes occurred Tuesday, the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) confirmed in a report released on Sunday after a team went to the region to investigate reported damage.
The first tornado touched down at about 12:35 p.m. in Verona, about 36 kilometres north of Kingston.
Farm properties and trees were reported damaged in Verona, Hartington and Harrowsmith after the storm passed through, the organization said. No injuries were reported.
A team conducted a ground and drone survey on July 3 to document the damage, with satellite imagery showing visible tree damage from the EF1 tornado.
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Wind speeds reached a maximum of 150 kilometres per hour and stayed on the ground for about 18.2 kilometres.
Minutes after the first storm, the NTP said a second tornado touched down in the Kingston area at about 12:50 p.m.
The storm was given an EF0 designation, the weakest rank a twister can be given, but still saw maximum wind speeds reach an estimated 115 km/h. No injuries were reported.
A drone and ground survey found a long path of tree damage stretching from Silver Corners southeast to CFB Kingston.
Kingston had been placed under a red-alert tornado warning on June 30.
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