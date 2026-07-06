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Canada

South Saskatchewan River’s high flows dislodge buoys, prompt water rescues

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted July 6, 2026 2:40 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'South Saskatchewan River safety reminders following increased water flow'
South Saskatchewan River safety reminders following increased water flow
RELATED: South Saskatchewan River safety reminders following increased water flow – Jun 10, 2026
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Increased river velocity in Saskatoon damaged safety buoys on the South Saskatchewan River and necessitated two weekend water rescues, according to the city.

People and pets are still advised by city officials to stay off the river and avoid its edge. This warning is due to “fast-moving water, unstable banks, and submerged hazards,” the City of Saskatoon said in a news release Sunday.

The increased river flows damaged and dislodged the floating location markers between the University Bridge and the weir, according to the release, which says the city is working “to have the buoys safely reinstalled as soon as possible.”

The Saskatoon Fire Department reported responding to two weekend water rescue calls at the river.

First, on Saturday afternoon, firefighters found an unmanned pontoon floating down the river. They sent a boat to guide the rogue watercraft to shore, the service’s news release said.

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The second rescue occurred Sunday around 1:28 a.m., when firefighters found a person stranded on Yorath Island, less than 15 km outside of the city, it said.

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“Stranded person was located with the assistance of RCMP’s drone and transported to shore for medical attention,” according to a second release shared by the fire service.

No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported at either scene. Both cases are now in the RCMP’s hands “for further investigation,” the fire department said.

River levels were expected to rise by up to 80 cm, or around two-and-a-half feet, through the Bridge City due to an increase in water flow from the Gardiner Dam. The Water Security Agency expects water levels to return to normal levels by the end of July.

The City of Saskatoon says its river safety devices are being monitored regularly during this period of higher-than-average water levels.

If a person is spotted in the river, passersby are urged to call 911 to report the distressed individual. Witnesses should also keep track of notable landmarks to share with emergency services, the city said.

Anyone who falls in the river should keep their head above water, try not to fight the current, and remove any heavy, bulky clothing weighing them down.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Water safety warning after rise in drownings'
Health Matters: Water safety warning after rise in drownings

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