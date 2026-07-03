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Canada

‘Unpredictable’ South Saskatchewan River prompts warning in Saskatoon

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted July 3, 2026 11:07 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Saskatoon: July 2'
Global News at 6 Saskatoon: July 2
As flooding continues to throttle east Saskatchewan, we dive into the communities being hit the hardest and how people are persevering through the tumultuous weather.
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People are being urged against any recreational activities on the South Saskatchewan River as officials warn of increasing water flow.

This includes fishing on the shore, swimming, boating and any other water-based activity.

The warning comes after Saskatchewan’s Water Security Agency advised on Tuesday that the heavy rainfall that hit Alberta earlier this week prompted it to increase outflows from the Gardiner Dam. It also said it would be operating the spillway to release water from Lake Diefenbaker.

Those actions were set to begin Thursday and continue from July 3 until July 25.

It said the South Saskatchewan River would as a result see a rise in water levels and an increase in speed from downstream of the Gardiner Dam all the way to the City of Saskatoon.

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“Flows at this level can pose a serious safety risk for residents and recreational users in and around the water at this time of year,” the WSA said in a news release.

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The City of Saskatoon says the river is “very unpredictable” and, in addition to the changing, dangerously fast currents and unstable bottom, there will be additional hazards. This includes hidden material such as broken concrete and floating debris.

Due to the various hazards, the city says the public boat launch beneath Broadway Bridge and River Access points in the Meewasin Valley will be closed. River safety devices will also be monitored during high-flow conditions on a regular basis.

Residents are urged that if they see someone in distress to call 911 immediately and provide details, including about the individual, time and situation.

They should keep track of recognizable landmarks around the area where the person was first seen in distress. People should then coach the individual from the shore edge, urging them to stay calm, keep their head above the water, to remove any bulky or heavy clothing items and not to fight the current. If in distress, move with the current as you work your way to the shore edge.

The city says even with the greater flows, Saskatoon Water is prepared and service is not expected to be affected.

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Bridges will also not see issues, with the city saying in a news release the faster flowing water is not expected to pose any threat or cause challenges to construction projects.

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