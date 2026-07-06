Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Far as the eye can see’: Saskatchewan communities clean up after floods

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2026 6:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Eastern Saskatchewan deals with heavy floods'
Eastern Saskatchewan deals with heavy floods
RELATED: Eastern Saskatchewan deals with heavy floods
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Communities in eastern Saskatchewan by the Manitoba boundary continue to clean up after flooding last week had damaged properties.

Michael Weger, the province’s community safety minister, says he visited affected areas over the weekend and saw people remove soaked carpets and couches from their basements.

He says in the countryside, the Assiniboine River has swelled and spilled into nearby farms and pastures.

The minister says water continues to flow rapidly and people are praying for no more rain.

He says 17 communities have declared emergencies, and that the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency is providing help and equipment where needed.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Some towns have said their sewer systems were unable to handle the downpour, causing sewage to backup into people’s homes.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s just, you know, the amount of water flowing where water doesn’t normally flow,” Weger told a virtual news conference Monday. “When you head south to Kamsack, it’s almost as far as the eye can see.”

Weger said around 70 per cent of homes in the town east of Saskatoon have had their basements flooded.

He said municipalities will need to work with engineers to determine potential upgrades to drainage infrastructure.

“We’ll have to be obviously in touch with the municipal leadership to see is there something else we can do provincially as far as supporting that,” Weger said.

Click to play video: 'Wildfires, flooding, tornado threats sweep Prairie provinces'
Wildfires, flooding, tornado threats sweep Prairie provinces

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices