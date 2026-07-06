‘Far as the eye can see’: Saskatchewan communities clean up after floods

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Communities in eastern Saskatchewan by the Manitoba boundary continue to clean up after flooding last week had damaged properties.

Michael Weger, the province’s community safety minister, says he visited affected areas over the weekend and saw people remove soaked carpets and couches from their basements.

He says in the countryside, the Assiniboine River has swelled and spilled into nearby farms and pastures.

The minister says water continues to flow rapidly and people are praying for no more rain.

He says 17 communities have declared emergencies, and that the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency is providing help and equipment where needed.

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Some towns have said their sewer systems were unable to handle the downpour, causing sewage to backup into people’s homes.

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“It’s just, you know, the amount of water flowing where water doesn’t normally flow,” Weger told a virtual news conference Monday. “When you head south to Kamsack, it’s almost as far as the eye can see.”

Weger said around 70 per cent of homes in the town east of Saskatoon have had their basements flooded.

He said municipalities will need to work with engineers to determine potential upgrades to drainage infrastructure.

“We’ll have to be obviously in touch with the municipal leadership to see is there something else we can do provincially as far as supporting that,” Weger said.