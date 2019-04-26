Biggar, Sask. area wildfire under control, flames 60% contained

A wildfire burning southwest of Saskatoon near Biggar is under control.

The Town of Biggar said fire crews and volunteers continue to deal with hotspots.

Officials said Biggar is not expected to be at risk of fire or smoke, and air quality is not expected to deteriorate.

As of 6:00 p.m. Thursday the fire was 60 per cent contained.

Jeanne Marie de Moissac, reeve of the Rural Municipality of Biggar, says no homes have been destroyed and there have been no injuries.

Over 100 rural municipalities and around 25 communities have declared fire bans due to the dry conditions.

Ralph Goodale, Canada’s public safety minister, called the situation alarming.

“We have spent more in the last five years dealing with fires and floods across the country than we’ve spent in the last 40 years of the program,” Goodale said.

“(It) shows you that something is accelerating, something is very definitely getting worse.”

A mix of rains and snow is forecast for the weekend, which firefighters hope will offer some relief.

