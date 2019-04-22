Area evacuated as ‘out-of-control’ grass fire burns southwest of Biggar

RCMP say there is an “out-of-control” grass fire burning southwest of Biggar, Sask.

The blaze is in the area between highways 4 and 51, as well as Tower and Duperow roads.

Biggar RCMP said they are currently on scene with their primary efforts being directed towards helping people evacuate the area as well as traffic control.

Anyone attempting to leave the area should obey all instructions from police, and be cautious.

Fire crews are on scene attempting to control the flames.

Police are urging the public to avoid the fire zone completely.

Biggar is roughly 90 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

