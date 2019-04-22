Canada
April 22, 2019 8:07 pm
Updated: April 22, 2019 8:09 pm

Area evacuated as ‘out-of-control’ grass fire burns southwest of Biggar

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Biggar RCMP said they’re assisting with evacuating an area as an out-of-control grass fire burns southwest of the Saskatchewan town.

File / Global News
A A

RCMP say there is an “out-of-control” grass fire burning southwest of Biggar, Sask.

The blaze is in the area between highways 4 and 51, as well as Tower and Duperow roads.

READ MORE: Brush fire burns for hours northwest of Saskatoon

Biggar RCMP said they are currently on scene with their primary efforts being directed towards helping people evacuate the area as well as traffic control.

Anyone attempting to leave the area should obey all instructions from police, and be cautious.

Fire crews are on scene attempting to control the flames.

Police are urging the public to avoid the fire zone completely.

Biggar is roughly 90 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

WATCH BELOW: Total fire ban issued for RM of Corman Park

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Biggar
Biggar RCMP
Biggar Saskatchewan
Duperow Road
Fire
Grass Fire
Highway 4
Highway 51
Sask RCMP
Sask Wildfire
Tower Road
Wildfire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.