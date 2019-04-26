London police issue second plea for information in search of missing 23-year-old Lucas Alexander Teams

Two days after issuing a plea to the public for information, London police say they are continuing to search for a missing 23-year-old man last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Lucas Alexander Teams was last seen around 11 a.m. Sunday, April 14 near Dufferin Avenue and Cartwright Street in the city’s core.

He’s described as a six-foot-one Caucasian male who weighs 160 pounds and has dyed blond hair that’s shaved short. He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket with white seams, blue jeans and dark grey running shoes.

On Friday, police revealed Teams may also go by the name Lucas Lochner.

Since issuing their initial call for information on Wednesday, police said several Londoners had come forward to them to offer information in the case.

Family and police are concerned for Teams’ welfare, and anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 TIPS (8477).