London police searching for missing 23-year-old Lucas Alexander Teams

Police are asking for the public’s helping to find a missing 23-year-old London man.

Lucas Alexander Teams was last seen in the area of Dufferin Avenue and Cartwright Street in the city’s Woodfield neighbourhood around 11 a.m on April 14.

He’s described as a six-foot-one white man who weighs 160 pounds and has dyed blond hair that’s shaved short. He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket with white seams, blue jeans and dark grey running shoes.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare, and anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 TIPS (8477).