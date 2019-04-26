Traffic
April 26, 2019 9:34 am

4 people seriously injured in highway crash near Brantford

By Digital Content Coordinator for Hamilton/Niagara  Global News

OPP say a driver and three passengers were transported to hospital after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 54 near Brantford.

Don Mitchell / Global News
A A

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a single-vehicle collision on Highway 54 east of Brantford has sent four people to hospital.

Emergency crews were called out to Highway 54 at Number 6 School Road in the County of Brant, just after midnight on Friday.

READ MORE: Brantford teen wanted for stabbing that sent man to hospital in critical condition

The driver of the vehicle and three passengers were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.

Highway 54 was closed for several hours for an investigation and reopened at 8:45 a.m. Friday morning.

WATCH: Driver in life-threatening condition after Hwy. 6 collision

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#6 school road
Brant County
Brantford
County of Brant Ambulance
County of Brant fire
highway 54
highway#54
Number 6 school road
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.