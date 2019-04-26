4 people seriously injured in highway crash near Brantford

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a single-vehicle collision on Highway 54 east of Brantford has sent four people to hospital.
Emergency crews were called out to Highway 54 at Number 6 School Road in the County of Brant, just after midnight on Friday.
The driver of the vehicle and three passengers were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.
Highway 54 was closed for several hours for an investigation and reopened at 8:45 a.m. Friday morning.
