Brantford teen wanted for stabbing that sent man to hospital in critical condition

Brantford police have received special permission to release the photo and identity of a young stabbing suspect.

They say 17-year-old Nebiyu Myers is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in relation to the investigation.

The stabbing took place on Monday afternoon on Kennedy Street, near Sydenham, sending a 41-year-old man to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Due to the suspect’s age, the Brantford Police Service have received permission to identify him, under a section 110 order under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He is described as a black male, 5’11″ tall, with a medium build, black hair, and brown eyes.

Police say the victim and suspect were known to each other.

If the suspect is observed, police say do not approach and contact 911.

Anyone who may have information is requested to contact Det. Jason Sinning of the Major Crime Unit at

519-756-7050 ext. 2265.

BPS is currently looking for a 17 y.o. suspect in relation to the stabbing on April 22. Under a YCJA order he is identified as Nebiyu Nediran Myers, described as a black male, 5'11", medium build, black hair and brown eyes. He is considered dangerous. https://t.co/G6qbEApQDE pic.twitter.com/okVEFAaXon — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) April 25, 2019