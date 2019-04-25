Brantford teen wanted for stabbing that sent man to hospital in critical condition
Brantford police have received special permission to release the photo and identity of a young stabbing suspect.
READ MORE: Armed and dangerous pair wanted in connection with Brantford shooting: police
They say 17-year-old Nebiyu Myers is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in relation to the investigation.
The stabbing took place on Monday afternoon on Kennedy Street, near Sydenham, sending a 41-year-old man to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Due to the suspect’s age, the Brantford Police Service have received permission to identify him, under a section 110 order under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
He is described as a black male, 5’11″ tall, with a medium build, black hair, and brown eyes.
Police say the victim and suspect were known to each other.
READ MORE: McMaster wrestling coach charged with sexual assault
If the suspect is observed, police say do not approach and contact 911.
Anyone who may have information is requested to contact Det. Jason Sinning of the Major Crime Unit at
519-756-7050 ext. 2265.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.