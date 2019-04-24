Crime
April 24, 2019 12:51 pm
Updated: April 24, 2019 12:57 pm

OPP investigating after radar trailer fire in Norfolk County

By Intern  Global News

The burned tires of an OPP radar trailer that police say was set on fire on Monday morning.

@OPP_WR / Twitter
Norfolk County OPP say they are investigating after an OPP radar trailer was allegedly set on fire near James Street in Delhi early Monday morning.

Police say they were contacted by a local resident who reported the fire.

Upon arrival, OPP say they discovered that the tires of the trailer had been set on fire and that someone had also attempted to start a fire on the rear of the structure.

Police have released photos of the damage, and officers add that they will be releasing images of the suspects from security footage.

They are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

