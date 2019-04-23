Norfolk OPP seek suspect who allegedly abducted, assaulted victim after hiding in vehicle

Norfolk OPP are investigating after an alleged abduction and assault in Port Dover.

According to police, at some point between 9:30 p.m. Sunday and 12:11 a.m. Monday, a female was driving in the Port Dover area when a suspect hiding in the back of the vehicle directed her to drive to an area in Norfolk County.

Police say the victim was physically assaulted and suffered minor injuries before managing to escape. The incident was reported to police just before 4 p.m. Monday.

A suspect description has not been released but officials told 980 CFPL that the suspect and victim are not known to each other and that police are continuing to speak with the victim, who is cooperating.

The investigation is ongoing, under the direction of Det. Staff Sgt. Mary Louise Kearns of the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch.

Constable Ed Sanchuk stressed that this type of incident is rare, but is reminding the public to make personal safety a priority.

“The OPP want to take this opportunity to remind all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times, and to always check the front and rear of their seats of their vehicle before entering.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

