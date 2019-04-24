First photo of Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe movie filmed near Yarmouth released

The first photo of a star-studded fantasy horror film that was shot near Yarmouth, N.S., has been released.

The photo of a scene from The Lighthouse — starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe — was released to the public by its distributor A24 on Tuesday. The film will make its debut as part of the Cannes 2019 Directors’ Fortnight lineup next month.

Few details about the plot of the film have been released. All that’s known is that the story follows an aging lighthouse keeper named Old, played by Dafoe, who lives in early 20th-century Maine.

The exact release date of the film has also not yet been announced.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia boosts film production fund after star-studded year

The Lighthouse is directed by Robert Eggers, who received breakthrough success in his directorial debut The Witch, the story of a 1630s family from New England that was torn apart by the forces of witchcraft, black magic and possession.

IndieWire has included The Lighthouse in its 20 Most Anticipated Movies of 2019, claiming the film “might just be one of the most memorable movies of the year.”

The film was shot on the Leif Erickson Trail at the Cape Forchu lighthouse property in Yarmouth County during April and May of last year. A temporary lighthouse was built just for the film.

According to A24, the film was shot on 35-millimetre black-and-white stock using equipment from the 1920s and ’40s.

A photo of the completed #lighthouse set build on the Leif Ericson trail at Cape Forchu. The 60-foot lighthouse was designed to replicate those built in the early 20th century for the feature film, starring Willem Dafoe & Robert Pattinson. #nsfilmjobs #novascotia pic.twitter.com/pK8Qaf4lav — Screen Nova Scotia (@Screen_NS) April 5, 2018

The production of the movie caused quite a stir at the time, with several people spotting both Pattinson and Dafoe in Halifax and the Yarmouth area.

The Nova Scotia government committed $1.673 million to the production through the Nova Scotia Film and Television Production Incentive Fund.

WATCH: Liberals increase N.S. film fund by $1.5 million