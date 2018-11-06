Entertainment
November 6, 2018 4:56 pm

Nova Scotia boosts film production fund after star-studded year

By Staff The Canadian Press

In this Jan. 26, 2016 file photo, Lucy Liu participates in AOL's BUILD Speaker Series at AOL Studios in New York. After a year that saw a parade of celebrities, including Liu, filming in Nova Scotia, the provincial government is increasing its incentive for film and television production.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The Canadian Press/AP-Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
After a year that saw a fresh parade of celebrities filming in Nova Scotia, the provincial government has increased its film and television production incentive.

The fund will increase by $6 million this fiscal year, to $26 million.

Business Minister Geoff MacLellan says the increase in demand is a sign of “strong activity from film and television producers, which is good news for the province’s creative economy.”

Adrian Grenier and Lucy Liu have been in Halifax this fall to shoot director Thom Fitzgerald’s “Stage Mother,” while Chelsea Peretti shot an indie comedy, “Spinster,” here in the spring.

In May, the province announced it had given more than $1.6 million to a Robert Pattinson movie filmed near Yarmouth, N.S. “The Lighthouse,” directed by Robert Eggers, is a fantasy horror movie also starring Willem Dafoe.

The Liberal government faced sharp criticism from the industry when it introduced the Film and Television Production Incentive Fund in July 2015 in place of what it said was an unsustainable film tax credit.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

