April 24, 2019 7:31 am

Surrey stabbing sends one man to hospital

By Reporter  CKNW

Police say the initial investigation has revealed that an altercation occurred between two individuals resulting in the stabbing

Shane MacKichan
Surrey RCMP say a man has potentially life-altering injuries after a stabbing Tuesday night near Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Mounties say it happened just after 8 p.m. in the 13700 block of 97A avenue.

A 32-year-old man was found with stab wounds and was sent to hospital in serious condition.

They believe it was an altercation between two people who know each other and there is no apparent risk to the public.

No word yet if any arrests have been made.

