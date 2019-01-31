Man wanted in connection to Surrey stabbing, arrested in Edmonton

A 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a stabbing in December has been arrested in Alberta.

Surrey RCMP say Anhad Virk was arrested in Edmonton on Wednesday.

The stabbing occurred on Dec. 13, outside of a business near 134 Street and 72 Avenue in Surrey, just before 5 p.m. The incident left a man in his 50s with serious injuries.

RCMP say the suspect fled the scene before police arrived, and they believe the incident was a targeted attack.

On Jan. 28, a charge of attempted murder was laid and a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Virk.

The Surrey RCMP continued the investigation into his whereabouts and with help from the Edmonton Police Service, Virk was found in Edmonton on Jan. 30.

Mounties say Virk remains there in custody, while arrangements are made for his return to Surrey where he’ll be brought before the court.

“We would like to thank the public and the Edmonton Police Service for their assistance in locating and arresting the suspect in this occurrence,” said Staff Sgt. Kirk Duncan of the General Investigation Unit.

“In particular, we would like to thank an alert member of the community who saw our media release and immediately notified police to the suspect’s whereabouts.”

