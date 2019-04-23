Clear bags only at Ariana Grande concert in Edmonton

Ariana Grande fans heading to her concert in Edmonton this week are being warned of a clear-bag only policy.

Grande performs Thursday night at Rogers Place. Concert goers will not be allowed to bring in backpacks, purses or any other type of bag.

Fans will be allowed to bring in a clear bag, but it must be smaller than 12 inches by 12 inches by six inches. People can also put their belongings in a clear plastic freezer bag, but it must not be larger than one gallon.

Each person is limited to one bag and they are not allowed to put their purses in the clear bags.

“Backpacks, purses, things that people would be used to bringing to Rogers Place, they cannot bring for this show,” said Kevin Kobi, director of guest experience and security at Rogers Place.

“It’s basically a tour policy that they’ve implemented right across the world for their entire tour.”

Kobi said while other leagues, artists and venues have similar policies in place, this is the first time Rogers Place has implemented a clear-bag policy. People will be stationed along 104 Avenue and at the LRT platform in hopes of notifying people of the policy before they enter the stadium.

“This policy is not new to North America; it’s been implemented in the NFL and it’s been in football stadiums in the U.S. for the last number of years. The intent of it is to eliminate having bags and backpacks in the venue,” he explained.

“The NHL has security requirements, different artists have different security requirements. This is the first time we’ve had a requirement like this, of an artist that’s come into the venue. But again, it’s something that’s been implemented right across their entire tour — right across North America and Europe.”

This is Grande’s first trip back to Edmonton since the 2017 Dangerous Woman tour. It was on that tour that a deadly attack took place in Manchester, leaving 22 people dead and dozens injured.

Grande notified her fans about the new policy on social media in late February. She also sells clear bags on her website.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after thorough inspection at a gate designated for this purpose, the policy states.

More information about the clear-bag policy can be found on the Rogers Place website.