Orillia Fire Department to offer door-to-door education campaign beginning in May

The Orillia Fire Department will be going door to door from the beginning of May until the end of September to offer information and help residents with their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, according to a press release issued by the city.

“With changes in laws and technology, we want to ensure Orillia residents have the smoke and carbon monoxide alarm information they need to keep themselves and their families safe,” Orillia fire Chief Brent Thomas said in the release. “If residents have smoke or CO alarm questions or concerns, we encourage them to contact us immediately.”

Each week from May 1 to Sept. 31, fire crews will be delivering educational materials to residents door to door in Orillia.

If people are unsure if they are adequately protected, firefighters will check to make sure that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are in the proper place and operating correctly, the release says.

Between 2011 and 2015, the smoke alarms in 48 per cent of Ontario’s fatal fires had no connection to power, the release adds. It was found that either the smoke alarm batteries were dead or had been removed.

According to the release, changes in the technology of smoke alarms now address people’s temptation to disable the devices because of potentially annoying noises.

Smoke alarms are required on every storey of the home, including living areas and sleeping areas. In homes built after Jan. 1, 2016, smoke alarms are required in each bedroom.

Carbon monoxide alarms are also required to be installed next to every bedroom in homes where there is a fuel-burning appliance or an attached garage, the release says.

