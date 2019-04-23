Accused in Salmon Arm church shooting has court case adjourned for 2 weeks

The man accused in the fatal shooting of a church elder in Salmon Arm earlier this month has had his court case adjourned for two weeks.

Matrix Savage Gathergood is in custody facing a first-degree murder charge after he allegedly shot two men at the Church of Christ in Salmon Arm on April 14. His next court appearance will be on May 7.

The shooting claimed the life of Gordon Parmenter, 78. The other victim, Paul Derkach, was taken to hospital.

According to a GoFundMe page, Derkach was shot in the leg and underwent immediate surgery in Kamloops.

Police say the gun used in the shooting, which is believed to be a rifle, was legally obtained, but officers didn’t offer more information. However, police added they are still investigating any links between the shooting and a suspicious fire that destroyed the home of Gordon and Peggy Parmenter on March 14.

Gathergood is also facing charges of aggravated assault and disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A memorial for Parmenter will be held Saturday, April 27, 4 p.m. at the SASCU Recreation Centre in Salmon Arm.