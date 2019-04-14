Elder killed in Salmon Arm church shooting: family

A Salmon Arm man says his father, Gordon Parmenter, was shot and killed Sunday morning by a man armed with an “assault-style rifle” at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ in the B.C. interior.

Parmenter was a 78-year-old elder at the church and was targeted in the shooting, according to his son Dave Parmenter.

“A young man just came in in the middle of the service with an assault-style rifle and targeted one man in the church, and it was my father, and shot him,” Dave Parmenter said.

He said the shooter left the scene and returned moments later before church members tackled him to the ground and held him until police arrived.

“[He] came back a second time and was very focused on him again and shot him another couple of times and in that exchange, he shot another man in the leg who happened to be in the way,” he said.

“Myself and a few others wrestled the man to the ground and took the weapon away from him.”

Here’s a look at the scene outside of #SalmonArm’s church. BC Ambulance says it was called around 10:30 a.m for two patients, but only one was taken to hospital. Second patient’s status is not known. When I arrived, people were milling around in the parking lot crying and hugging pic.twitter.com/G8SETRDhhy — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) April 14, 2019

Parmenter said the alleged shooter and victim were known to each other but a motive is unclear. He said the alleged shooter is “very well-known to our family and was struggling with mental health issues.”

Parmenter said his father was a man of faith, a cabinet-maker by trade, and fostered youth.

“Many years of fostering, many years of service in his church, many years of pouring his heart out to others,” he said.

“I just know that everybody is sad. It’s such a sad thing to happen. There’s lots of victims now and the young man is also a victim.”

Parmenter confirmed his father’s home also burned down in an arson last month.

A second person who was injured in the shooting was airlifted to hospital. His condition is unknown.

The suspect in the shooting was apprehended by police and remains in custody.

Cpl. Chris Manseau says the area is contained and there is no indication of an active or ongoing threat as officers investigate a “serious incident.”

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday morning showed an air ambulance landing in nearby Blackburn Park. BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) spokesperson Amy Robertson says two ground ambulances and one air ambulance responded to the call that came in at 10:37 a.m.

Witnesses at the scene said people were crying and visibly upset.

Heavy police presence outside of #SalmonArm’s Church of Christ. pic.twitter.com/tBcVyFaocM — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) April 14, 2019

“We are at the very early stages of the investigation and will provide an update later today,” said Cpl. Manseau.