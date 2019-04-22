CSC launches investigation into death of inmate at Warkworth Institution

An investigation has been launched into the death of an inmate at Warkworth Institution.

Correctional Service Canada says on Sunday, an inmate died while in custody at the medium-security prison located about 60 km south of Peterborough.

The victim has been identified as Trevor Darroch, 37.

The CSC says since Feb. 28, 2018, Darroch was serving a two-year, 10-day sentence for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while disqualified and two counts of drug trafficking.

Darroch’s next of kin have been notified of his death, the CSC stated.

No other details were provided on the incident.

The CSC, along with police and the coroner, are investigating the cause of death.

